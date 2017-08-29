Two members of the Israeli parliament visited the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday for the first time in two years.

Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to jews as Temple Mount, is the most contentious site in the occupied territory.

Two Israeli politicians visited the holy site on Tuesday for the first time in two years. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed it as a test case for future visits.

That happened despite a ban put in by his own government in 2015 that prevents Israeli politicians from visiting the compound.

Al-Aqsa has been the centre of recent protests and violence after Israel installed, then removed metal detectors following the shooting of two policemen.

So, is the Israeli government changing the rules that govern this holy site?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Akiva Eldar - Senior columnist at Al-Monitor

Ghassan Khatib - Former spokesman for the Palestinian Authority

Robbie Sabel - Former legal adviser at the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs

