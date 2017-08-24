A stark warning to Myanmar's government - recognise Muslim ethnic minority as citizens or face the consequences.

Rohingya Muslims living in Buddhist-majority Myanmar say they are the world's most persecuted miniority. They have suffered years of oppression in Rakhine state - including alleged extra-judicial killings, rape attacks, and homes burned down.

Close to 90,000 sought sanctuary in neighbouring Bangladesh following a crackdown by security forces in Myanmar last year.

Rohingya were blamed last October for the killing of soldiers in attacks on border posts.

An independent commission led by former UN chief Kofi Annan has released a wish-list to help bring peace between Buddhists and Muslims in Rakhine.

Will Aung San Suu Kyi's government throw its full weight behind the commission's recommendations?

Or is more violence inevitable if grievances continue to be ignored?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Gwen Robinson - Senior fellow, Institute of Security & International Studies at Chulalongkorn University

Tun Khin - President of the UK Burmese Rohingya Organisation

Phil Robertson - Deputy Director at Asia Human Rights Watch

Ashley South - Research fellow at the centre for Ethnic Studies & Development at Chiangmai University

Source: Al Jazeera