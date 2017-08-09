Canada's probe of allegations that weapons it sold to Saudi Arabia were used against civilians reopens ethics debate.

The Canadian government has launched an immediate review into allegations the military vehicles it sold to Saudi Arabia have been used against civilians.

The controversy has reopened the debate about the ethics of selling weapons.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under pressure to suspend a multi-billion dollar weapons deal with Riyadh.

For many countries the question is the same: Do economic benefits outweigh human rights?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Pieter Wezeman - Senior researcher at the International Peace Research Institute in Stockholm.

Andrew Smith - Spokesman for the Campaign Against Arms Trade in London.

Steven Chase - National Correspondent for the Globe and Mail in Ottawa, Canada.

Source: Al Jazeera