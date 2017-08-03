Murder of election chief casts shadow over next week's elections as many Kenyans take to streets to demand justice.

Severely tortured and strangled to death is the conclusion of the autopsy on Chris Msando. The head of technology for Kenya's electoral board is at the centre of a murder inquiry.

Kenyans are demanding justice and so is the international community.

His killing is also raising questions about the legitimacy of the general and presidential elections on Tuesday.

With the killing of thirteen hundred Kenyans in fighting following the disputed result four years ago - could there be a repeat?



Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

John Allan Namu - Investigative reporter, Africa Uncensored

Raphael Tuju - Secretary General, Jubilee Party

Kenneth Okoth - Orange Democratic Movement MP

Source: Al Jazeera