Incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta declared winner of presidential elections, but his rival is refusing to concede defeat.

Extending a 'hand of friendship' ...

That's the message from Kenya's newly elected incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta to his rival, after one of the most hotly contested campaigns in recent years.

But the opposition is refusing to concede defeat.

There's been violence in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu and the capital Nairobi.

Kenya has one of the fastest growing economies in Africa and it's often cited as a stable democracy.

So, will tensions arising from this election put its future at risk?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Joseph Simekha - Presidential campaign spokesperson for opposition leader Raila Odinga

Joyce Laboso - National Assembly Deputy Speaker for the ruling Jubilee Party and newly elected Governor of Bomet County

Irungu Houghton - Associate Director of the Society of International Development

Source: Al Jazeera News