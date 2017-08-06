Israel vows to shut down pan-Arab network accusing the channel of incitement - a charge the Qatar-based network denies.

The government of Israel has made a request to withdraw accreditation for Al Jazeera's journalists reporting in the country.

The move comes as no surprise after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the media network of incitement in its coverage of the recent protests around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Calls to shut the network down are not uncommon.

The most recent from the four Arab nations blockading Qatar, who have made similar accusations against the broadcaster.

So, what's behind this decision?

Source: Al Jazeera News