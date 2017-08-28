ISIL fighters moved from northeast Lebanon to Syria as part of deal with Hezbollah and Syrian government forces.

Authorities in Lebanon say they may have found the remains of a group of soldiers kidnapped by ISIL in 2014.

This follows a ceasefire deal agreed on Sunday between the Lebanese army on one side and the Syrian government and Hezbollah forces on the other.

And as part of that deal, ISIL fighters revealed the whereabouts of the soldiers' remains.

The ceasefire allows ISIL fighters safe passage to Deir Az Zor in Syria - one of the few remaining pockets they still control.

This apparent coordination of the ceasefire indicates a closer relationship between Hezbollah, the Lebanese military and Syrian government forces.

Hezbollah has long been fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and many say this latest agreement has given it more political power.

So, what will this mean for Hezbollah's future and the power dynamics in the region?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Kamel Wazne - Economist and founder of the Centre of American Strategic Studies

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi - Fellow at the Middle East Forum specialising in ISIL

Sami Nader - Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News