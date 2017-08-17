Race relations in the US are causing yet more fury and soul searching - and raising more questions about President Donald Trump and his stance on white supremacists and neo-Nazis.
Critics are appalled at his reaction to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.
A protest by the 'Unite the Right' movement turned ugly. And a woman was killed when a car ploughed into the crowd.
Trump has blamed both sides for the violence - infuriating many Americans, including in his own Republican party.
So where is America heading?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Matthew Mackowiak - Republican consultant and former White House aide.
Leah Wright Rigueur - Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Harvard University.
Deray McKesson - Civil rights activist, Black Lives Matter organiser.
Source: Al Jazeera