South African President survives another vote of no-confidence despite a secret ballot.

Another attempt to unseat South African President Jacob Zuma has failed. And this time MPs had the option to vote anonymously.

Zuma's critics considered this the best chance yet for members of his own African National Congress party to dare vote against him. But the majority of MPs stayed loyal.

And despite divisions within the ANC, members chose to stick with an increasingly unpopular president.

But was this a missed opportunity - and has the party put itself ahead of the country?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Mzwanele Manyi - former Cabinet spokesman and President of the Progressive Professionals' Forum

Richard Calland - Law professor, University of Cape Town

Mathole Motshekga - ANC MP and former chief party whip.

Source: Al Jazeera