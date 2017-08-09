Another attempt to unseat South African President Jacob Zuma has failed. And this time MPs had the option to vote anonymously.
Zuma's critics considered this the best chance yet for members of his own African National Congress party to dare vote against him. But the majority of MPs stayed loyal.
And despite divisions within the ANC, members chose to stick with an increasingly unpopular president.
But was this a missed opportunity - and has the party put itself ahead of the country?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Mzwanele Manyi - former Cabinet spokesman and President of the Progressive Professionals' Forum
Richard Calland - Law professor, University of Cape Town
Mathole Motshekga - ANC MP and former chief party whip.
