The United Nations has embarked on a new push to bring together rivals in the war-torn country.

The downfall and death of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 was hailed as a victory for democracy by some in the international community.

Since then, Libyans have suffered six years of war, chaos and competing governments.

The power struggle between rival factions and militia, has also allowed the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) armed group to expand its influence in the country.

Now the newly appointed UN Envoy to Libya faces new challenges.

On Tuesday, Ghassan Salama arrived for a surprise visit to Misrata.

But how are regional rivalries complicating the situation in this war-ravaged country?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Anas El Gomati Libyan - Political Analyst and Founder of the Tripoli-based Sadeq Institute

Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at Russian International Affairs Council

George Joffe - Lecturer at University of Cambridge

Source: Al Jazeera