World leaders are left frustrated at the G20 Summit as Trump takes US out of the climate change agreement.

This year's G20 Summit of the world's major economies was a tense and sometimes frustrating gathering, exposing the United States' isolation globally on the key issues of climate and trade.

World leaders deplored President Donald Trump for pulling out of the landmark Paris Accord, and reaffirmed their commitment to fight global warming without the US.

Washington is now left in what some are calling a "club of one".

Will the world continue to look to the US for leadership? If not, who will step into that role?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Marc Pierini - Visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe and former EU ambassador to Turkey and Syria

Molly McKew - Foreign policy expert and strategy consultant

Inderjeet Parmar - Professor in international politics at City, University London

Source: Al Jazeera News