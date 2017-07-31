Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is claiming victory in the election for a new constitutional superbody, which he says will help save the country from political and economic disaster.
Opponents both at home and abroad describe the vote as a naked power grab that will only escalate the paralysing conflicts.
Election organisers say more than eight million voters turned out - more than double the estimates of government critics.
With further protests and sanctions threatened, are there more dark dark days ahead for a country already torn apart by political and economic strife?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Teresa Albanes - opposition coalition member.
Francisco Dominguez - Head of Latin American Studies, Middlesex University.
Jennifer McCoy - Professor of Political Science at Georgia State University and author of 'The Unraveling of Representative Democracy in Venezuela'.
Source: Al Jazeera News