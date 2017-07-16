The al-Aqsa mosque compound is Islam's third holiest site. For Jews it's called Temple Mount and is Judaism's holiest place of worship.
On Friday, three Israeli Palestinians and two Israeli police officers died in a gun battle there.
Israel immediately closed it down for prayers - the first time that's happened since 1969.
The compound is being reopened to the public but with new security measures including metal detectors and additional cameras.
Could heightened security further restrict access for Palestinians? And what might that mean?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests:
Gideon Levy - Columnist of the Haaretz newspaper, and Author of 'The Punishment of Gaza'
Mustafa Barghouti - Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative
Muhamad Nuseibeh - Senior Member of the Awthaq Authorities and Islamic High Committee
Source: Al Jazeera News