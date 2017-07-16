Israel gradually reopens the holy site compound, closed for the first time in 48 years after a gun attack.

The al-Aqsa mosque compound is Islam's third holiest site. For Jews it's called Temple Mount and is Judaism's holiest place of worship.

On Friday, three Israeli Palestinians and two Israeli police officers died in a gun battle there.

Israel immediately closed it down for prayers - the first time that's happened since 1969.

The compound is being reopened to the public but with new security measures including metal detectors and additional cameras.

Could heightened security further restrict access for Palestinians? And what might that mean?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Gideon Levy - Columnist of the Haaretz newspaper, and Author of 'The Punishment of Gaza'

Mustafa Barghouti - Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative

Muhamad Nuseibeh - Senior Member of the Awthaq Authorities and Islamic High Committee

Source: Al Jazeera News