It's the worst dispute to hit this region since the founding of the Gulf Cooperation Council in 1981.

Now, a little more than a month into a blockade of Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt; the US is taking an active diplomatic approach.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting Saudi Arabia - after having made stops in Doha and Kuwait city over the last few days.

He praised Qatar after it became the first regional power to sign a memorandum of understanding with the US to fight terror financing.

But can he change the positons of the blockading countries?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ali Al Kandari - Professor of Contemporary Gulf History at Kuwait University.

Fahad Al-Attiya - Qatar's Ambassador to Russia.

David Hearst - Editor of the Middle East Eye.

Source: Al Jazeera