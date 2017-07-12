It's the worst dispute to hit this region since the founding of the Gulf Cooperation Council in 1981.
Now, a little more than a month into a blockade of Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt; the US is taking an active diplomatic approach.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting Saudi Arabia - after having made stops in Doha and Kuwait city over the last few days.
He praised Qatar after it became the first regional power to sign a memorandum of understanding with the US to fight terror financing.
But can he change the positons of the blockading countries?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Ali Al Kandari - Professor of Contemporary Gulf History at Kuwait University.
Fahad Al-Attiya - Qatar's Ambassador to Russia.
David Hearst - Editor of the Middle East Eye.
Source: Al Jazeera