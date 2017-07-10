It took the Iraqi army nine months of fierce fighting to finally declare Mosul liberated from the armed group.

The nine-month long battle for Mosul is almost over - and the effort to repair the enormous damage done by the ISIL occupation is beginning.

The UN says at least six districts are destroyed and repairing only basic infrastructure could cost $1bn.

As well as the thousands killed, around 900,000 people have fled since the offensive began last October.

It's not clear when they will be able to return home.

Iraqi government troops are clearing the last pockets of resistance from a few remaining ISIL fighters.

Iraq's Prime Minister says recapturing the ISIL stronghold is a great victory

So, how will his government in Baghdad build on this success?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Ahmed Rushdi - House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation

Brigadier General Hazhar Ismail - KRG Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs

Matthew Glanville - Former adviser to the US military in Iraq

Source: Al Jazeera News