North Korea's latest missile test on Tuesday prompted a strong response from the US and its allies.

North Korea's latest missile launch has attracted strong condemnation once again.

The US is seeking to impose more sanctions at the UN while warning of a possible military action against Pyongyang.

It says the time for diplomacy is running out and has been reassuring its allies the US will do everything it can to protect them.

The era of strategic patience with North Korea appears to be over.

But what is not clear is what comes next and what it means for the people of North Korea.

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Dr Youngshik Bong - Research fellow at Yonsei University Institute for North Korean Studies

Barnaby Willits-King - Research fellow at Overseas Development Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News