French President Emmanuel Macron has brought the two main rival groups together for face-to-face talks. The meeting in Paris is seen as a step towards reconciliation.
The latest attempt follows six years of conflict and chaos since longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by rebels supported by a French-led NATO air campaign.
Now, Libya has two power centres; the UN-backed government of National Accord headed by Fayyej al-Sarraj and the so-called Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar's forces, which control a large part of eastern Libya and its oil fields.
How far will Emanuelle Macron succeed when several previous attempts have failed? Why is he mediating?
Presenter: Richelle Carey.
Guests:
Toby Cadman - international criminal and human rights lawyer.
Michel Cousins - Editor-in-chief, Libyan Herald.
Mattia Toaldo - Libyan political affairs specialist, European Council on Foreign Relations.
Source: Al Jazeera