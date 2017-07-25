France launches latest attempt to broker peace in Libya amid longstanding conflict between two main rival groups.

French President Emmanuel Macron has brought the two main rival groups together for face-to-face talks. The meeting in Paris is seen as a step towards reconciliation.

The latest attempt follows six years of conflict and chaos since longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by rebels supported by a French-led NATO air campaign.

Now, Libya has two power centres; the UN-backed government of National Accord headed by Fayyej al-Sarraj and the so-called Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar's forces, which control a large part of eastern Libya and its oil fields.

How far will Emanuelle Macron succeed when several previous attempts have failed? Why is he mediating?



Presenter: Richelle Carey.

Guests:

Toby Cadman - international criminal and human rights lawyer.

Michel Cousins - Editor-in-chief, Libyan Herald.

Mattia Toaldo - Libyan political affairs specialist, European Council on Foreign Relations.

Source: Al Jazeera