US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in the region to push for an end to the worst crisis to hit the GCC in decades.

The US secretary of state has visited Qatar on the second stop of his Gulf tour.

He was in Kuwait on Monday, which has been mediating in the stand-off between Qatar and its neighbours.

The US hopes to negotiate a resolution to the diplomatic crisis, which began over a month ago.

Rex Tillerson has been speaking to the emir of Qatar, pushing for dialogue to solve the dispute.

He says Qatar has been clear in its positions, describing them as "reasonable".

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt cut ties with Doha last month, accusing it of supporting terrorism - allegations that Qatar's government has strongly rejected.

So, will Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy ease tensions in the region?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Shafeeq Ghabr - Professor of Political Science at Kuwait University

Nasser Al Khalifa - Former Qatari Ambassador to the US and the United Nations

Andrew Bowen - Visiting Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News