The European Union restricts exports of inflatable boats to stem the flow of refugees and migrants from North Africa.

EU foreign ministers are seeking a joint global strategy on refugees and migration as thousands continue to make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea.

The ministers met in Brussels on Monday looking to build on existing cooperation with each other and the UN.

More than 100,000 refugees and migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, many of them were smuggled from Libya.

The European Union is introducing export restrictions on inflatable boats and outboard motors being sold in Libya to try and stem the flow.

Italian leaders say they bear the brunt of the refugee burden and not enough is being done to help them.

EU interior ministers agreed last month to step up deportations of failed asylum-seekers and help beef up the Libyan coastguard.

The Italian govermment is warning of unprecedented measures if other European countries fail to share its overwhelming burden. Are the threats serious?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Elizabeth, Collett - Migration Policy Institute Europe

Joel Millman - International Organisation for Migration

Mattia Toaldo - European Council on Foreign Relations

Source: Al Jazeera News