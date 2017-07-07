EU ministers agree to reinforce the Libyan coastguards to try to discourage arrival of undocumented people.

At least 70,000 undocumented people arrived in southern Italy this year, prompting a threat to shut Italian ports because they cannot cope.

About 2,000 died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea this year alone.

Ministers from African and European countries met in Rome to discuss the migration crisis.

Governments agreed to invest in African countries where people are fleeing poverty.

But will that stop the flow to Europe?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Leonard Doyle - Representative of the International Organization for Migration, a UN migration agency

Wolfgang Renzsch - Political analyst from Magdeburg University

Claude Moraes - Deputy leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party

Source: Al Jazeera News