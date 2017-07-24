During Gulf Arab tour, Turkey's president says blockade against Qatar must end for diplomatic efforts to be effective.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has joined the diplomatic offensive to try and end the worst Gulf crisis in decades.

He visited Doha on the final stop of his two day mission, following talks in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Turkey’s leader is putting the onus on the Saudis to end the diplomatic isolation of Qatar.

He says direct talks are the only way to end the crisis – and the blockade must end first.

How significant is the visit of Qatar's Turkish ally? Can shuttle diplomacy bring an end to the crisis?

Presenter: Richelle Carey.

Guests:

Enes Bayrakli - Professor, Turkish German University in Istanbul.

Mohammed Jaham Abdulaziz Al Kuwari - Qatar's ambassador to Spain.

Abdulaziz al-Horr, Chief Executive, Qatar Finance and Business Academy

Source: Al Jazeera