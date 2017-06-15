The International Civil Aviation Organization is holding talks in Montreal to address the Gulf crisis.

The air embargo by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt on Qatar Airways - part of the worst diplomatic crisis in the Gulf for years - is now into its second week.

Qatar is calling the move by its Arab neighbours illegal.

Qatar Airways says 18 destinations in the four countries are now off-limits.

Many flights are being re-routed over Iran, Turkey, and Oman, which means longer flight paths and increased usage of fuel.

All five countries are in talks in Montreal with the International Civil Aviation Organization which will try to find a solution.

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Alan Peaford - Editor-in-Chief of Arabian Aerospace magazine.

Samer Shehata - Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations at the Doha Institute.

Alex Macheras, aviation analyst.

Source: Al Jazeera News