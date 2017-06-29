Months of unrest and chaos have divided the country, but President Nicolas Maduro remains defiant.

Protests are showing no sign of ending and the economy is spiralling further out of control in Venezuela.

Supreme Court has barred Luisa Ortega, the nation's chief prosecutor, from leaving the country and ordered her bank accounts frozen hours after she delivered a scathing critique against President Nicolas Maduro.

The development came hours after a helicopter attack on the Supreme Court.

Who are the protesters supporting the opposition? And can Maduro continue to resist calls for an election to replace him?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Sonia Schott - director of Schott International Consulting; expert in Latin American relations with a special focus on Venezuela

Lucas Koerner - editor of Venezuela Analysis

Antonio Mora - journalist and political analyst specialising in Latin America

Source: Al Jazeera News