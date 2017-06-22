The al-Nuri mosque in Mosul is the latest piece of Iraqi ancient history to be blown up.
Other archaelogical gems in Afghanistan, Mali and Syria have suffered a similar fate.
What can be done to stop it? And how can the damaged cities recover from what some are calling a cultural genocide?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Ahmed Zaidan - journalist; documentary filmmaker who made a film on al-Nuri Mosque
Michael Danti - academic director of the American Schools of Oriental Research (ASOR)
Amr Al-Azm - associate professor of Middle East history and anthropology at Shawnee State University in Ohio, US; former head of the centre for archaeological research at University of Damascus
Source: Al Jazeera News