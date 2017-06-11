The son of Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has been freed under a new amnesty law.

His release was approved by one of Libya's administrations based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

A court in Tripoli had sentenced him to death in 2015 for war crimes and suppression of demonstrations during the 2011 uprising.

The son of Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam is also wanted by the International Criminal Court.

So what will this mean for Libya as it struggles with violence and competing governments?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Noha Aboueldahab - Visiting Fellow at Brookings Doha Center.

Fathi Fadhli - Professor at the University of Tripoli and Author.

Ibrahim Fraihat - Conflict Resolution Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

Source: Al Jazeera