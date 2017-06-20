Russia warns the US and its allies it will shoot down any aircraft flying west of the Euphrates river.

The US military shot down a Syrian fighter jet on Saturday. The White House is insisting the action was taken in self-defence.

But the Russian and Syrian governments have condemned it.

What does this mean for the war in Syria?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer - defence and military analyst; a columnist with the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta

Jean-Marc Rickli - head of global risk at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy

Larry Korb - senior fellow at the Centre for American Progress; a former naval flight officer

Source: Al Jazeera News