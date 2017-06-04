Qatar's official news agency was hacked last week, which was followed by fake remarks critical of US foreign policy posted on its website and wrongly attributed to Qatar's leader. 

Now, a series of emails belonging to the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the US have been leaked.

They reveal close coordination between the diplomat and a pro-Israeli think-tank in Washington DC. 

The emails also show how ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) lobbied in the US against Qatar and Kuwait.

How will this impact US policy in the Gulf?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Saad Djebbar - international lawyer

Ian Black - visiting senior fellow at the Middle East Centre at London School of Economics and a former Middle East editor for The Guardian newspaper

Mohammed Cherkaoui - professor of Conflict Resolution at George Mason University

Source: Al Jazeera News