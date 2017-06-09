UK Conservative Party to form minority government with the help of the DUP after Thursday's vote.

Theresa May, British prime minister, is fighting to save her political career after Thursday's election setback.

May addressed the nation on Friday - saying she has struck a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to form a minority government.

She says what the UK needs now more than ever - is stability, and not division.

Despite Theresa May's enthusiasm to go forward, the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party, Nicola Sturgeon, says it is time for May to move on.

Sturgeon says she has lost all "authority and credibility".

She says the conservatives were "reckless", and Sturgeon is promising to form alliances with any party willing to keep them out of power.

So, did Theresa May's call for a snap elections backfire?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Alex Deane - former chief of staff to David Cameron, former UK prime minister, and now heads up the public-affairs firm, FTI Consulting

Matthew Goodwin - senior fellow at the Brexit think tank, UK in a Changing Europe

Matt Zarb-Cousin - former spokesman for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Source: Al Jazeera News