The armed group is claiming responsibility for its first major assault in Tehran.

Iran is vowing revenge following twin attacks that killed at least 13 people and injured dozens of others in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group says its responsible and is promising more Iranian attacks.

Iran's intelligence agency said the attackers were Iranian citizens commited to "acts of terror".

Iran's Revolutionary Guard blames Saudi Arabia and the US. Whoever is to blame, it ramps up the tension in a region already on edge.

US President Donald Trump warned states which sponsor terrorism "risk falling victim to the evil they promote".

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, says Trump's reaction is "repugnant".

With all the finger pointing around the Middle East, what hope for a peaceful solution?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian - professor of Middle East studies at University of Tehran

Andreas Krieg - assistant professor at the defence studies department of King's College London

Trita Parsi - Georgetown University professor and author of Losing an Enemy: Obama, Iran and the Triumph of Diplomacy

Source: Al Jazeera News