In headlong rush for development, India's peasants are falling through the cracks.
They cannot repay their bank loans, crop prices are falling and many are committing suicide.
Meanwhile, protests demanding action from the government have been met with police gunfire and arrests.
Why is their plight being ignored?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Mohan Guruswamy, chairman at the Centre for Policy Alternatives
Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP spokesperson for economic affairs
Vijoo Krishnan, farm activist
Source: Al Jazeera