Farmers in parts of India have been protesting, demanding higher prices for agricultural produce and loans be waived.

In headlong rush for development, India's peasants are falling through the cracks.

They cannot repay their bank loans, crop prices are falling and many are committing suicide.

Meanwhile, protests demanding action from the government have been met with police gunfire and arrests.

Why is their plight being ignored?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Mohan Guruswamy, chairman at the Centre for Policy Alternatives

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP spokesperson for economic affairs

Vijoo Krishnan, farm activist

Source: Al Jazeera