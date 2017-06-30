Visitors from six Muslim-majority countries have been affected by the watered-down ban partially approved by the US Supreme Court.
The White House is declaring the ban a victory.
But is it a much needed win for President Donald Trump? And what happens next?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests:
David Bier - Immigration policy analyst at the Centre for Global Liberty and Prosperity
Joe Watkins - Republican political strategist; former White House aide to President George HW Bush
Dr Zainab Chaudry - Outreach manager at the Council on American-Islamic Relations
Source: Al Jazeera News