A watered-down version of the controversial executive order against six Muslim-majority countries has come into effect.

Visitors from six Muslim-majority countries have been affected by the watered-down ban partially approved by the US Supreme Court.

The White House is declaring the ban a victory.

But is it a much needed win for President Donald Trump? And what happens next?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

David Bier - Immigration policy analyst at the Centre for Global Liberty and Prosperity

Joe Watkins - Republican political strategist; former White House aide to President George HW Bush

Dr Zainab Chaudry - Outreach manager at the Council on American-Islamic Relations

