Qatar says diplomatic talks can resolve the Gulf crisis but there is no foundation for dialogue yet.

It has been a week since one of the worst diplomatic disputes in the Gulf region began and there have been developments almost every hour.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was on a diplomatic tour in London and Paris on Monday.

US President Donald Trump initially took to Twitter to support the embargo, but then called the Emir of Qatar days later offering to mediate, only to criticise the Gulf nation at a news conference on Friday.

But that same day, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, was urging the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to find a diplomatic solution.

What will it take to end the crisis?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Shafeeq Ghabra - professor of political science at Kuwait University

Mohammed Cherkaoui - professor of conflict resolution at George Mason University

Rami Khouri - senior public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut

