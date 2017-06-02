Global leaders unite in condemning US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Donald Trump has announced that the US is formally withdrawing from the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement, keeping his campaign promise to American workers, especially coal miners.

The US president, surrounded by his supporters, made the address during a speech at the White House on Thursday.

Global leaders formed a united front in criticising the decision with condemnation coming from Asia, Australia and Europe.

What is the impact of his decision? And what will it mean for our planet?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guest:

Gina Loudon - former Trump campaign media surrogate and author

Michael Dorsey - director of the Sierra Club, the largest environmental organisation in the US

Damian Ryan - director of strategy at the Climate Group

Source: Al Jazeera News