It's become an all too common trend - attackers driving vans into crowded streets.
This time, the victims were all Muslim, as they left the Finsbury Park Mosque in London after a midnight prayer.
It happened during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. At least one person has died. Ten others are injured.
Bystanders tackled and held the 48-year old attacker as he tried to leave the van. Police now have him in custody.
Prime Minister Theresa May says police declared this a terrorist attack within eight minutes, and that counter-terrorism police are now investigating.
But what's behind the rise in these types of attacks? And how will it impact Britain's diverse society?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Azad Ali - Head of Community Development for Muslim Engagement and Development organisation
Aurelien Mondon - Lecturer at the University of Bath
Afzal Ashraf - Security and Counter-terrorism Specialist
Source: Al Jazeera News