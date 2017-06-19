A man drove a van at high speed hitting Muslim worshipers outside a mosque in London on Monday.

It's become an all too common trend - attackers driving vans into crowded streets.

This time, the victims were all Muslim, as they left the Finsbury Park Mosque in London after a midnight prayer.

It happened during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. At least one person has died. Ten others are injured.

Bystanders tackled and held the 48-year old attacker as he tried to leave the van. Police now have him in custody.

Prime Minister Theresa May says police declared this a terrorist attack within eight minutes, and that counter-terrorism police are now investigating.

But what's behind the rise in these types of attacks? And how will it impact Britain's diverse society?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Azad Ali - Head of Community Development for Muslim Engagement and Development organisation

Aurelien Mondon - Lecturer at the University of Bath

Afzal Ashraf - Security and Counter-terrorism Specialist

Source: Al Jazeera News