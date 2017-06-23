Britain's divorce negotiations with the EU are finally under way, but it could be a long time before a deal is signed.

Britain's vote in June 2016 in favour of leaving the European Union, or Brexit, sent shockwaves across the continent and beyond.

A year to the day since the referendum result, Brexit talks have begun.

"Positive" and "good" were the words chosen by Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May to describe the negotiations so far.

Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis says he is optimistic about the talks, but warned there is a long way to go.

It has already been a bumpy ride since voters went to the polls in the referendum.

Many British people have more questions than answers, especially whether they will be better or worse off.

But all those at the negotiating table say their goal is to reach the best possible outcome and a strong partnership.

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Jameel Ahmad - Vice President of corporate development and market research at ForexTime

Danny McCoy - head of IBEC, the main Irish business lobby organisation

John Mills - chair of Labour Leave

Source: Al Jazeera News