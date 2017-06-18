More than 130,000 people have been infected with cholera and almost 1,000 people have died since April, UN says.

The United Nations (UN) describes the unprecedented cholera outbreak in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The disease is killing at least one person almost every hour. The UN says the number of suspected cases of cholera continues to rise.

More than 130,000 people have fallen ill since the outbreak began in April. Almost 1,000 people have died, with women and children accounting for half of the numbers.

And that is on top of the devastating effects of the nearly three-year war between the government and Houthi rebels.

The Saudi-led coalition has closed the main airport and prevented many human rights workers from entering the country.

So, is the Saudi-imposed blockade complicating aid efforts?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Ibrahim Fraihat - Professor of Conflict Resolution at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Shabia Mantoo - Spokeswoman for the UNHCR in Yemen

Hussain Al Bukhaiti - Pro-Houthi Activist

Source: Al Jazeera News