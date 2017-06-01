After a truck bomb killed at least 90 people in Kabul, what can the government do to stop further attacks?

Afghanistan has been in conflict for decades, but what happened on Wednesday has shocked many around the world.

A powerful bomb hidden inside a sewage truck exploded in the heart of Kabul's fortified diplomatic district, killing at least 90 people and causing immense damage.

Afghan Intelligence is now blaming the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani armed group and Pakistan for the attack.

It is yet another turn in relations between Afghanistan and its neighbour.

The two countries have repeatedly exchanged accusations of supporting armed groups who operate across the border.

So, what can the Afghan government do to stop attacks like these? And reassure its citizens?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Hassan Khan - Security and Political Analyst.

Mushtaq Rahim - Specialist on Regional Security.

Barnett Rubin - Associate Director of the Center on International Cooperation and Director of Afghanistan-Pakistan Regional Program.

Source: Al Jazeera News