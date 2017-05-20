Saudi Arabia rolls out the red carpet on the first stop of Trump's eight-day tour.

Donald Trump came to power promising an 'America first' foreign policy.

On his first trip abroad as US president, allies are expecting to hear how they will be affected.

First stop is Saudi Arabia, then he is due to visit Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, the Vatican, Belgium and Italy.

How will his trip shape US foreign policy?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Joseph Kechichian - senior writer at Gulf News

Kristine Berzina - transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States

Mark Jacobson - former adviser to US Defence Secretary Ash Carter and visiting professor at Georgetown University

Source: Al Jazeera News