Donald Trump came to power promising an 'America first' foreign policy.
On his first trip abroad as US president, allies are expecting to hear how they will be affected.
First stop is Saudi Arabia, then he is due to visit Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, the Vatican, Belgium and Italy.
How will his trip shape US foreign policy?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Joseph Kechichian - senior writer at Gulf News
Kristine Berzina - transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States
Mark Jacobson - former adviser to US Defence Secretary Ash Carter and visiting professor at Georgetown University
Source: Al Jazeera News