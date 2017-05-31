Fatal stabbing in Portland by white supremacist highlights the growing dangers of bigotry and racism in the country.

The fatal stabbing of two men who tried to stop a white supremacist from yelling anti-Muslim slurs on a train in the city of Portland has turned the spotlight on bigotry and intolerance in the United States.

The men killed were standing up to a known racist who was heard racially abusing two young women, one of them a Muslim wearing a headscarf.

Their alleged attacker is now facing trial for aggravated murder and other charges.

Was the attack an isolated incident or evidence of a growing trend?



Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Frederick Lawrence - Former assistant US attorney and chief of the civil rights unit for the Southern District of New York

Harris Zafar - Author of "Demystifying Islam: Tackling the Tough Questions"

Brian Levin - Criminologist, attorney and professor at California State University

