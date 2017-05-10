It is the return of liberalism in South Korea. The election of President Moon Jae-in marks a major shift in the country's political landscape.
Conservatives have been in charge for nearly a decade.
But after the last six months, which ended with the previous president impeached and facing jail, it is not surprising that South Koreans want change.
The question is - what will change look like?
Moon's policies could lead to dialogue with North Korea, a long-time adversary, and could harm relations with the US, a long-time ally
Is he up to the challenges?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Robert Kelly, professor of political science and diplomacy at Pusan national university
Hwang Joung-Wook, law professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Affairs
Einar Tangen, political affairs analyst and specialist on China.
Source: Al Jazeera News