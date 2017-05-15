Soldiers rebel for the second time in four months because of broken government promises on pay.

Their first uprising ended in January; now disgruntled soldiers are staging another mutiny in Ivory Coast for the same reason.

On Sunday, the government reportedly gave the mutineers an ultimatum: to drop their demand for unpaid bonuses or order would be quickly restored.

Just 24 hours later, heavy gunfire was being heard in the two largest cities, Abidjan and Bouake.

Pro-government protesters demanding an end to the chaos have been shot.

So what will it take to end this uprising?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Alex Vines, Head of the Africa Programme, Chatham House

Abdon Bayeto, Adviser to Laurent Gbagbo, former Ivorian president

Adrienne Klasa, Editor of the Financial Times publication This is Africa

Source: Al Jazeera News