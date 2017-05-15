Their first uprising ended in January; now disgruntled soldiers are staging another mutiny in Ivory Coast for the same reason.
On Sunday, the government reportedly gave the mutineers an ultimatum: to drop their demand for unpaid bonuses or order would be quickly restored.
Just 24 hours later, heavy gunfire was being heard in the two largest cities, Abidjan and Bouake.
Pro-government protesters demanding an end to the chaos have been shot.
So what will it take to end this uprising?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Alex Vines, Head of the Africa Programme, Chatham House
Abdon Bayeto, Adviser to Laurent Gbagbo, former Ivorian president
Adrienne Klasa, Editor of the Financial Times publication This is Africa
