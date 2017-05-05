Can President Nicolas Maduro's drive to rewrite the constitution be stopped?

With the world's highest inflation rate, food shortages and a month of deadly riots, support for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro appears to be running out.

Is it the end of the socialist revolution started by late president Hugo Chavez?

And can the opposition stop Maduro's proposal to rewrite the constitution?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Maria Corina Machado - national coordinator for the Vente Venezuela opposition party

Charles Shapiro - former US ambassador to Venezuela

Phil Gunson - senior analyst covering the Andes region at the International Crisis Group

Source: Al Jazeera News