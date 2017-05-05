With the world's highest inflation rate, food shortages and a month of deadly riots, support for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro appears to be running out.
Is it the end of the socialist revolution started by late president Hugo Chavez?
And can the opposition stop Maduro's proposal to rewrite the constitution?
Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria
Guests:
Maria Corina Machado - national coordinator for the Vente Venezuela opposition party
Charles Shapiro - former US ambassador to Venezuela
Phil Gunson - senior analyst covering the Andes region at the International Crisis Group
Source: Al Jazeera News