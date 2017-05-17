It has been a month since more than 1,300 Palestinian prisoners started their hunger strike in Israeli jails.

They are taking part in a hunger strike to demand better conditions inside Israeli jails.

The prisoners also want more visits from their family and an end to solitary confinement.

Although Israeli representatives have repeatedly met the Palestinian Authority, negotiations to end the hunger strike have yet to begin.

So, how far are the prisoners willing to go?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Akiva Eldar - Senior Columnist at Al Monitor Israel Pulse

Majed Bamya - Diplomat and Member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the state of Palestine

Akram Alayasa - Head of InternatIonal Relations at the Commission of Detainees and a former political prisoner

Source: Al Jazeera News