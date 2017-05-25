US President Donald Trump wants NATO countries to provide more soldiers to fight terrorism.

The war in Afghanistan is now in its 16th year.

US President Donald Trump is considering sending in several thousand more troops.

He is also urging NATO member countries to contribute more.

But some in Afghanistan say an increase in foreign forces is like adding wood to a fire.

The Taliban has taken control of more districts. And there's the ISIL offshoot in Afghanistan: 'Islamic State Khorasan' - also known as ISIL-K. The group has been targeting civilians, recruiting fighters and expanding its influence in the region.

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Kristine Berzina - Transatlantic Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Berzina is also an analyst on US- EU relations and NATO

Heather Barr - Senior Researcher and a Former Human Rights Watch Afghanistan Researcher

Faiz Muhammad Zaland - Lecturer of Political Sciences at Kabul University

Source: Al Jazeera News