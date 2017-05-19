Thousands take to the streets in Morocco's northern Rif region to demand jobs and end to injustice.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Morocco, demanding access to health services, jobs and investment.

Political protests are rare in the kingdom, but tensions in the town of Al Hoceima have been simmering since October following the death of a fish seller.

Mouhcine Fikr was crushed in a compresser truck while trying to save swordfish that had been confiscated by police.

Al Hoceima is in the northern Rif region. It is ethnically Berber and people say they have long been marginalised.

But will the protesters get what they are demanding, and where will it end?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Professor Mohamed Chtatou - Mohammed V University

Omar Radi - Moroccan journalist

Mohammed Masbah - associate fellow at Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News