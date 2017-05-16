Prominent journalist Javier Valdez was shot and killed in the of Sinaloa on Monday.

Mexico is not a war zone, and yet it is one of the most dangerous places in the world for reporters.

Prominent journalist Javier Valdez is the latest of several members of the media who have been killed this year alone.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says widespread impunity "allows criminal gangs, corrupt officials, and cartels to silence their critics".

The Mexican government has repeatedly promised to protect journalists, and freedom of speech.

But the shootings and beatings continue. So, what should be done to stop the targeting of journalists?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

David Shirk - Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of San Diego

Miguel Basanez - Former Mexican Ambassador to the US

Steven Dudley - The Co-director of InSight, an initiative aimed at monitoring organised crime in the Americas

Source: Al Jazeera News