Millions are going hungry in several countries because of the worst drought in living memory.

The United Nations is warning that more than 20 million people are in serious danger of starvation in various countries across Africa and in Yemen too.

Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan are all at risk. Famine has already been declared by the UN in two states of South Sudan.

More than one and a half million people have fled to neighbouring countries in search of food and to escape war.

Is the world doing enough to help?



Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Ateny Wek Ateny - South Sudan's presidential spokesman

Peter Biar Ajak - founder and director of the Centre for Strategic Analysis and Research

Bester Mulauzi - director of programmes for the Save the Children in South Sudan

Source: Al Jazeera News