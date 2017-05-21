The United Nations is warning that more than 20 million people are in serious danger of starvation in various countries across Africa and in Yemen too.
Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan are all at risk. Famine has already been declared by the UN in two states of South Sudan.
More than one and a half million people have fled to neighbouring countries in search of food and to escape war.
Is the world doing enough to help?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Ateny Wek Ateny - South Sudan's presidential spokesman
Peter Biar Ajak - founder and director of the Centre for Strategic Analysis and Research
Bester Mulauzi - director of programmes for the Save the Children in South Sudan
