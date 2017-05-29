Angela Merkel says neither the US, nor the UK can be relied upon, so the European Union should plan its own destiny.

Angela Merkel is Germany's Chancellor, but is also seen by some as Europe's leader.

So, when she says the European Union can't rely on the US and UK, that creates waves.

Merkel is concerned that the long-standing allies are drifting in a new direction, with Donald Trump in the US and post-Brexit Britain.

Merkel's warning comes a few days after European leaders didn't see eye to eye with Trump at the G7 and NATO summits.

They failed to agree on various issues, including climate change and the two year old refugee crisis.

Merkel says Europe can't always trust the U.S. and UK going forward.

What does that mean for the transatlantic alliance?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Thorsten Benner, Hertie School of Governance

Charles Lichfield, Eurasia Group and specialist on EU-US relations

Lawrence Korb, Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense

Source: Al Jazeera News