Egyptian jets have carried out a number air strikes in Libya in retaliation for an attack that killed 29 Christians in central Egypt.

The air strikes targeted camps near Derna where armed men responsible for the attack are believed to have been trained.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi argued in a speech after the attack that countries sponsoring what he called terrorism would be punished.

But is targeting Libya the answer to the growing number of attacks against Christians in Egypt?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Anas El Gomati - political analyst and director of the Tripoli-based Sadeq Institute

Ahmed Badawi - senior researcher at the Centre for Middle Eastern and North African Politics at the Free University of Berlin

Source: Al Jazeera News