US president welcomes Palestinian leader to White House, pledging to revive stalled negotiations with Israel.

US President Donald Trump is keen to secure Middle East peace, but does not say how he plans to do it.

Previous administrations in Washington have tried in the past, but failed.

The last talks between Israel and Palestine collapsed three years ago.

Is there reason to be hopeful this time?



Presenter: Darren Jordan

Guests:

Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen - director of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict programme at the US Institute of Peace

Ibrahim Fraihat - professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Yossi Mekelberg - professor in international relations at Regent's University

Source: Al Jazeera News